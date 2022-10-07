Watch Now
Get lost in one of these amazing Indiana corn mazes

Posted at 9:06 AM, Oct 07, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS— With the fall season in full swing, it is time to get out and enjoy the traditions that come with this time of year.

One of these traditions is navigating your way through a corn maze.

There are many to choose from in the central Indiana area ranging in complexity and design, meaning there is fun to be had for all ages.

Check out the list below to find the right amazing maze location for you.

Beasley's Orchard
Danville
This maze is 4 acres long, and it opened on Sept. 25 and runs through Oct. 30 

Conner Prairie
Fishers

This location has a 22,160-foot corn maze, which features 3 different paths—all of varying difficulty.

Exploration Acres
Lafayette

The largest corn maze in Northwest Indiana can be found here. The maze is 23 acres long. 

Hogan Farms
Brownsburg

This location has a "Wizard of Oz" themed corn maze. A map to help navigate this maze is offered. 

Kelsay Farms
Whiteland

This location features a 7 acre long maze. There is a scavenger hunt version of the maze, as well as a nighttime version that is done with flashlights. 

McCloud Nature Park
North Salem

The prairie maze at the McCloud Nature Park is free and is open daily during daylight hours. 

Piney Acres
Fortville

This location has a corn maze that opened Sept. 24 and will run through Oct. 31

Russell Farms Pumpkin Patch
Noblesville

This location features two different mazes that are varying in length and difficulty. 

Tuttle Orchards
Greenfield

If you are looking for a shorter and more simple maze, Tuttle Orchards offers a 4 acre maze.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
