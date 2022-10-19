Winterlights returning to Newfields in November

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis winter tradition is bringing back old favorites and new attractions for its sixth year.

Winterlights will be at Newfields from November 20 through January 8. 1.5 million lights will illuminate The Garden at Newfields.

New this year, guests can stroll through the new Glowing Garden featuring hundreds of color blossoms illuminating the path to the Snowflake Bridge. Near Lilly House, Astraeus, an installation by local artists Owens + Crawley will light the way outside the historic home. Across from Garden Terrace, Big Piñata by the art collective Happy Rebels will debut at Winterlights. This sculpture is inspired by Las Posadas, a festival traditionally celebrated in Mexico and Latin America.

Visitors can experience multiple partner events as part of Winterlights, and there are also two new premium ticket options for visitors — the Premier Ticket and the Winterwonder Pass.

General Ticket Information:

Public Adults $29 / Senior (55+) $25 / Public Youth (ages 6-17) $22 / Free for children 5 and under

Member Adults $22 / Member Youth (6-17) $15 / Free for children 5 and under

Access Pass tickets are $2 per person

Premiere Ticket: Public $49 / Member $44

Winterwonder Pass: Public $119 / Members $114



For more information on tickets and the Winterlights event, click here.