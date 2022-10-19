Watch Now
Winterlights returning to Newfields in November

winterlights.jpg
Provided/Newfields
Winterlights returns to Newfields for a sixth year from November 20, 2022, through January 8, 2023.<br/>
Posted at 2:57 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 14:57:06-04

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis winter tradition is bringing back old favorites and new attractions for its sixth year.

Winterlights will be at Newfields from November 20 through January 8. 1.5 million lights will illuminate The Garden at Newfields.

New this year, guests can stroll through the new Glowing Garden featuring hundreds of color blossoms illuminating the path to the Snowflake Bridge. Near Lilly House, Astraeus, an installation by local artists Owens + Crawley will light the way outside the historic home. Across from Garden Terrace, Big Piñata by the art collective Happy Rebels will debut at Winterlights. This sculpture is inspired by Las Posadas, a festival traditionally celebrated in Mexico and Latin America.

Visitors can experience multiple partner events as part of Winterlights, and there are also two new premium ticket options for visitors — the Premier Ticket and the Winterwonder Pass.

General Ticket Information:

  • Public Adults $29 / Senior (55+) $25 / Public Youth (ages 6-17) $22 / Free for children 5 and under  
  • Member Adults $22 / Member Youth (6-17) $15 / Free for children 5 and under 
  • Access Pass tickets are $2 per person
  • Premiere Ticket: Public $49 / Member $44
  • Winterwonder Pass: Public $119 / Members $114

For more information on tickets and the Winterlights event, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc.
