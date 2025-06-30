Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
IMPD investigates fatal east side shooting, adding to weekend toll of 7 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and killed on Indy's east side during the early morning hours on Monday, adding to a weekend marked by escalating gun violence in the city.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting at 3523 N. Butler Avenue, near the intersection of 34th and Emerson. The call came in around 3:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim who had sustained injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The individual was transported to a local hospital, where they unfortunately succumbed to their injuries.

As of now, there is no suspect information available, and the investigation is ongoing.

This shooting marks the seventh shooting death in Indianapolis since Saturday.

Here are the other shooting fatalities that occurred over the weekend:

Authorities urge anyone with information related to these incidents to come forward and assist with the investigations. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 317.262.8477.

