Jeff Foxworthy set to headline Laughing Matters Comedy Gala

Posted at 11:23 AM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 11:23:13-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Jeff Foxworthy will be headlining the Laughing Matters Comedy Gala at Clowes Memorial Hall on June 24.

Laughing Matters helps raise money to fund Cancer Support Community Indiana’s (CSCI) free programs and services for Hoosiers impacted by cancer.

Jeff Foxworthy is widely known for his “Blue Collar Comedy Tour.” He is the largest selling comedy-recording artist in history. Beyond his stand-up success, Foxworthy has hosted or starred in five television series, is a multiple Grammy Award nominee and has written 26 books.

CSCI will welcome local comedian, Willie Griswold, to take the stage before Foxworthy. Griswold is an Indianapolis comedian and a cast member of the Bob and Tom Show. He started performing in Chicago while studying at the Second City Conservatory. Griswold has opened for nationally touring comedians Greg Hahn and Josh Arnold.

Tickets are now on sale and can be parched at butlerartscenter.org or ticketmaster.com.

