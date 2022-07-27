Shawn Mendes cancels remainder of tour, including stop in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Pop singer Shawn Mendes has canceled the rest of his "Wonder: The World Tour" weeks after postponing several shows earlier this month.

Mendes was scheduled to perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 24. On July 8, he shared on Twitter that "the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I've hit a breaking point ... I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost."

"We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority," Mendes wrote on Twitter Wednesday. "This doesn't mean I won't be making new music, and I can't wait to see you on tour in the future."

In a tweet, Gainbridge said tickets will be automatically refunded and official information will be emailed to ticket purchasers from Ticketmaster.