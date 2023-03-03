What's coming to Broadway in Indianapolis during the 2023-2024 season

INDIANAPOLIS — A new Broadway season in Indianapolis has been announced. Get ready to immerse yourself in talent and entertainment as Broadway brings five award-winning musicals to Broadway in Indianapolis.

WRTV is giving you a look at all of the upcoming shows to get excited for. Mark your calendar now for the Broadway shows of 2023-2024.

Disney’s Frozen

Location: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Dates: Nov. 16-26, 2023

Broadway Across America Frozen on Broadway

Frozen is based on the 2013 film of the same name. The story centers around the relationship between two sister princesses, Elsa and Anna. Elsa has magical powers to freeze objects and people, but she is unsure how to control them. After inheriting the throne, Elsa flees, causing the kingdom to become frozen in a forever winter. She must show true love to save the day.

To Kill a Mockingbird

Location: Clowes Memorial Hall

Dates: Jan. 23-28, 2024

Photo: Julieta Cervantes Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes | Broadway Across America

To Kill a Mockingbird is based on the 1960 novel of the same name by Harper Lee. The show follows the story of Atticus Finch, a lawyer in 1930s Alabama, as he defends Tom Robinson, a black man who is falsely accused of rape. Differing from the book, the play has Atticus as the protagonist.

Mamma Mia!

Location: Clowes Memorial Hall

Dates: Feb. 27-March 3, 2024

Mamma Mia! features hits of ‘70s Swedish pop group ABBA. The story follows future bride Sophie, who dreams of meeting her father and having him in her wedding. She invites three men that she believes could be her father, but when they arrive, her mother becomes distressed.

Hadestown

Location: Clowes Memorial Hall

Dates: Apr. 2-7, 2024

T Charles Erickson | Broadway Across America Hadestown Tour Houston 10-07-22 2087 HADESTOWN MUSIC, LYRICS & BOOK BY ANAÏS MITCHELL DEVELOPED WITH & DIRECTED BY RACHEL CHAVKIN Houston Tour 10/07/22 Set Design: Rachel Hauck Costume Design: Michael Krass Lighting Design: Bradley King Sound Design: Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz Choreography: David Neumann Music Supervision and vocal arrangements: Liam Robinson Arrangements and orchestrations: Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose Dramaturgy: Ken Cerniglia Photo Credit: T Charles Erickson © T Charles Erickson Photography tcharleserickson.photoshelter.com

Hadestown combines two mythic tales, Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. The musical invites you on a journey to the underworld and back.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Location: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Dates: Apr. 30-May 5, 2024

Broadway Across America Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway



Tina: The Tina Turner Musical features the music of Tina Turner. It follows her life from her humble beginning in Tennessee to her transformation into a rock ‘n roll star.

Tickets for individual shows go on sale four to six weeks before opening night.

Performances are Tuesday through Sunday. Times of the shows vary depending on the day.

There are three shows left on the 2022-2023 Broadway in Indianapolis season:



Les Misérables : March 14-19

: March 14-19 Hamilton : Apr. 25-May 7

: Apr. 25-May 7 Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations: June 6-11

Click here to purchase tickets.