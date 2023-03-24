Indianapolis mother finds new purpose after her son was impacted by gun violence

INDIANAPOLIS — Amber Lynch says she started Breakthrough to Excellencein 2019 as a way to help those need.

Breakthrough to Excellence is a summit for children aged 13 through 19 who reside in the areas of Indianapolis where crime is high. Parents are encouraged to attend with their children.

“I want to end the school to prison pipeline because it's growing rapidly. It's going from school to prison to school to graveyard,” Lynch said.

In April of 2022 she held her first youth summit. Her goal was to teach parents and kids crucial life skills.

“We are losing a whole generation of young men at a fast pace and these babies are dying younger and younger," Lynch said.

Lynch's son was shot last month at the BP gas station on East Thompson Road on Indy’s southeast side.

“I’m not going to pretend like he is a perfect person because he has made some mistakes. He has went on the wrong path a couple of times, but he is trying to make his way back,” Lynch said.

Lynch’s son, AJohn, is out of the hospital and recovering. The 25-year-old says he has a long road ahead of him.

“Right now, I've got two limbs that don’t work. I've got a couple of fingers on both hands that I can get to move a little bit,” AJohn said.

Amber said what happened to her son is going to fuel her to continue to help those in need so they don’t fall through the cracks.

“I feel like it’s my duty to be a voice for these people — these victims,” Lynch said.