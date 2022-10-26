Hoosier parents preparing for Halloween with new safety measures in mind

INDIANAPOLIS — As Indianapolis parents are preparing for Halloween, officials say it’s a good idea to keep an eye on your children’s candy haul.

“I think it is reasonable for a lot of reasons for the parents to check the kids' candy. Some of it to make sure that they aren’t eating too much of it and eating a whole pound of candy in a half hour,” said Dr. Michael McKenna with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital.

The warning also comes with the off-chance "rainbow fentanyl” appearing in it.

In late August, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration sent out a warning about a new form of fentanyl that appears like brightly colored pills like Sweet Tarts.

Doctors believe parents should examine their children's candy just to be safe.

“So just to make sure the candy is safe – the surroundings are safe – just everyone has a good time,” Indianapolis resident said Kelsey Gibson.

Gibson has two children of her own and she is excited to take her children trick-or-treating.

“It’s a different world out there. It’s definitely not that safe, and we live in Indiana. It's usually freezing, so we usually do something at home. We dress up and hand out candy at home,” Indianapolis resident Carli Thornton said.

Gibson said she is encouraging parents to keep an eye on their kids' candy and be around them at all times, if they do go trick-or-treating.

She said parents should also keep physical safety in mind and make sure kids can see out of their masks if they're wearing one.