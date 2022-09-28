Indiana investing in electric vehicle charging stations

INDIANAPOLIS — INDOT announced a major investment to build more electric vehicle charging stations and it happens to come at a time when gas prices are rising.

INDOT announced the U.S. Department of Transportation had signed off on its National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan. The Federally Funded plan will install at least 44 electric charging stations around the state.

Once built out, every Hoosier will be within 40 miles of a NEVI-funded charging station.

“The superchargers are few and far between right now and sometimes you must get off the beaten path 5 or 10 miles to get to a location to fuel back up,” Indianapolis resident Grady Feller said.

Feller has been driving his Tesla for the last four years. He says he drives all over the state and Kentucky.

His electric car saves him around $900 a month in gas but how long does it take him to charge it?

“If I get down close to zero to get back up close to 90 it takes me about 20 to 25 minutes,” Feller said.

Not everyone WRTV spoke with on Wednesday is on board with the plan.

“I don’t seem that benefiting me now or how that’s going to bring my gas prices down at the moment,” Indianapolis resident Justin Stillson said.

INDOT says the state will solicit bids for the charging stations around the middle of next year.

INDOT adds that they expect construction on the new charging stations to begin around the middle of 2024.