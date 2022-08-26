Indy mother of three found shot and killed inside northeast side motel; suspect had lengthy criminal history

INDIANAPOLIS — 27-year-old Alexis Ford was a mother of 3.

“She loves people, she loves her kids, she was a good mother,” Tanasha York told WRTV.

York was the sister-in-law of Ford, whose life was cut short one week ago.

Police say Ford, 27, was found shot and killed at the Red Roof Inn off North Shadeland Avenue. That is near East 82nd Street and Interstate 69 on the city’s northeast side.

“I just want to tell people that if they have any young kids to protect them, get in their businesses see where they are going,” York said.

Earlier this week Metro Police arrested and charged a 30-year-old man with murder for the killing Ford.

“There are too many kids dying and mothers and fathers, they are losing their kids right and left in Indianapolis,” York said.

Court documents show that the man charged with the murder of Ford --- 30-year-old Timothy Gardner had blood on the palm of his hands when he was detained.

Those same court documents reveal that Police recovered a pair of handguns from the parking lot. Both guns had blood on them.

“That was a vicious crime to kill her and leave her and left her without no help,” York said.

Court records show that this wasn’t Gardner’s first run-in with law enforcement.

He had previous felony convictions for aggravated battery and dealing in a narcotic drug stemming from a 2014 case.

In addition – these court records show that he was on home detention through Marion County Community Corrections from a case dating back to 2019.

When he was arrested and charged with murder – court records confirm that he violated the terms of his probation.

Fords close family just wants justice – as they continue to mourn the loss of a woman that was so full of life

“That doesn’t bring her back, I love her dearly and I wish she was here,” York said.