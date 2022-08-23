'Every kid should have a bike': Indiana native works year-round to put kids on two wheels

INDIANAPOLIS — “Every kid should have a bike" — that’s the inspiration behind an initiative right here in Indianapolis to make sure that need is met.

As a kid, a bike gives you a sense of freedom. You can go wherever you want — with your parents’ permission, of course.

Indiana native Dan Dakich and his wife have made it their mission to give away as many bikes as possible to Indiana kids.

Earlier this month former Indiana University basketball player and Head Coach Dan Dakich and his wife Leigh gave away 31 bikes in Indianapolis.

“It's a passion thing for my wife and I. Bikes were big in our lives,” Dakich said.

Those 31 bikes are just some of the hundreds they’ve gifted in the last few years.

“You do it once it is such an amazing thing that you're like, 'Hey, when can we do this again?'” Dakich said.

Dakich said the idea sparked when he and his wife saw a group of kids. Two of them were on bikes and one was walking just trying to keep up.

“You could tell he didn't have a bike, but he wanted to have a bike — and that started a conversation between the two of us about our lives with bikes and the freedom that a bike gives a kid. You know, a kid can go in the front of the neighborhood, a kid can go to the ballpark, a kid can go wherever,” Dakich said.

Since last year they have given away more than 400 bikes all with a helmet and a lock.

Dakich said this program wouldn’t be a success without their partnership with Indiana Sports Corp and donations from the community.

“Kids cry, kids jump on the bike and go 1,000,000 miles an hour,” Dakich said, “even if they're shy or even if they're overwhelmed you can see inside that they're so excited and it's the coolest thing ever it really is.”

This program is 100% backed by donations from the community and partnerships they have through Indiana Sports Corp.

