Franciscan Health study details pesticide’s effect on infant health

INDIANAPOLIS — A doctor and researcher at Franciscan Health is sharing his concern about a pesticide that could be affecting the health of babies.

Dr. Paul Winchester said he is seeing more babies born prematurely or with low birth weight. Glyphosate is found in nearly every food and most beverages.

Winchester said it is the most heavily used weed killer in the world -- and has been used for generations.

A new study found that out of 187 pregnant women in Indiana, only one did not have the pesticide in their system.

“We went ahead and measured the outcomes of their pregnancies as well. And thus were the first to demonstrate that the presence of these what they would have considered low levels of pesticides did correlate with an increased risk of preterm birth and shortened pregnancy,” Dr. Winchester said.

To help reduce risks, Winchester suggests eating organic foods. He also encourages people to talk to their grocer about carrying more chemical-free foods.