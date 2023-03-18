District responds to student's Pledge of Allegiance lawsuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina school district says a ninth grader walking in a hallway was stopped during a moment of silence and not the Pledge of Allegiance.

Marissa Barnwell says in a lawsuit that she was pushed against the wall by a teacher at River Bluff High School when she didn’t stop to recite the pledge as she walked to class in November.

A lawyer for Lexington School District 1 says videos from the hallway shows the teacher touched Barnwell’s shoulder to get her attention but didn’t push her.

The district says Barnwell was not quiet during the moment of silence and argued with the teacher until she walked away.