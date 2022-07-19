Watch Now
Union Jack Pub in Speedway permanently closes after 41 years

After 41 years in the community, the famed racing-themed Union Jack Pub in Speedway has permanently closed its doors.
Posted at 11:35 AM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 12:17:52-04

Owners took to Facebook Sunday to announce the closure. In a post, they said the restaurant shuttered 10 p.m. that evening.

The post states, "After opening in 1981 and having wonderful 41 years in business, Rick and I have decided it's time to move on. We have been very blessed to have the support of the people of Speedway as well as hundreds of thousands of people around the world!"

According to the post, a recent labor shortage prompted the decision to close.

Union Jack Speedway was established by Rick Rising-Moore and Tony Hulman, two bagpipe players and later friends who met at the Indianapolis 500, according to the restaurant's website. They had the idea for the racing-themed pub in 1975.

The restaurant served Chicago-style pizza and beer. It was located at 6225 W. 25th St.

There are also Union Jack locations in Broad Ripple and Westfield which are not affiliated with the Speedway location.

