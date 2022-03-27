Central Indiana Kroger, CVS locations participating in federal COVID treatment program

INDIANAPOLIS — Both Kroger and CVS tell WRTV they're participating in the Biden Administration's Test-to-Treat Initiative, which allows qualified health care providers to prescribe antiviral pills for those at high risk for developing severe COVID-19.

Patients must meet certain medical criteria to get the prescription. High-risk patients with COVID-19 symptoms were already able to get treatments like Paxlovid and Molnupiravir with a doctor's prescription. Now, those treatments are expanding to some pharmacies.

Kroger is offering it at all 225 locations of The Little Clinic nationwide. Following a positive test and if otherwise clinically appropriate, patients can receive an antiviral prescription and get it filled at a Kroger pharmacy. The Little Clinic appointments can be made online, and “COVID Viral Test (Test Active Infection)” should be selected as the reason for the visit.

Patients can also purchase an at home Covid testing kit and schedule a virtual visit with a Kroger Health Provider. Then, if the test is positive and the patient matches the criteria, the antiviral can be prescribed and electronically sent to a participating pharmacy.

The following Central Indiana Kroger stores have The Little Clinic:

Bloomington: 1175 S. College Mall Road

Carmel: 1217 Rangeline Road

Columbus: 3060 N. National Road

Fishers: 11700 Olio Road

Franklin: 970 N. Morton Street

Greenwood: 5961 N. State Road 135

Indianapolis: 8745 S. Emerson Road

Indianapolis: 1330 W. Southport Road

Indianapolis: 5350 E. Thompson Road

Plainfield: 1930 E. Main Street

Speedway/Indianapolis: 5718 Crawfordsville Road

Westfield: 150 W. 161st Street



CVS Health tells WRTV they are also participating in Test to Treat. A list of locations is expected to be released Monday.

Walgreens tells WRTV "Although we don’t currently have Central Indiana locations participating in Test to Treat, we continue to dispense COVID-19 antivirals for eligible patients who receive a prescription."