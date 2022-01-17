Indiana schools report a record 15,485 students tested positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana schools set a new record for COVID-19 cases reported in a single week, according to new numbers released Monday by the Indiana Department of Health.
The most recent update includes 15,485 COVID-19 cases among students, 1,137 newly reported cases in teachers and 1,471 among other staff members.
Monday's student count was more than double the record set last week — 6,562 — when children returned to school from winter break.
The state updates its dashboard of COVID-19 statistics in schools each Monday.
RELATED | ‘They want to be here.’ Indiana schools face ongoing challenges among COVID-19 surge
Since the beginning of the school year, 84,301 students, 5,367 teachers and 7,744 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
The state continues to experience a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant.
Last week, IDOH reported a pandemic-record 17,631 new positive cases on Thursday. A record 3,519 Hoosiers were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Friday.
Click here to see the state's schools dashboard.