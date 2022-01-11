IDOH reports largest new number of COVID-19 cases among students in first week after winter break

INDIANAPOLIS — One week after Indiana schools returned from winter break, the Indiana Department of Health reported the largest number of new positive COVID-19 cases among students.

The update on Monday from IDOH included 6,562 students, 686 teachers and 884 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to IDOH.

Since the beginning of the school year, 68,842 students, 4,226 teachers and 6,277 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to IDOH.

You can view reported COVID-19 cases in schools here.

On Jan. 4, IDOH announced changes to who is eligible for rapid tests in the state, including those 18 and younger, due to a national shortage. IDOH said it made the changes to include those 18 and younger to help students stay in school.

The Fishers Health Department announced on Monday it's giving priority access for PCR testing to students and staff at all Fishers-based schools.