Nearly 6,200 more Indiana students tested positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana schools reported nearly 6,200 COVID-19 cases last week, according to numbers reported Monday by the Indiana Department of Health.

The most recent update includes 6,179 COVID-19 cases among students, 378 cases among teachers and 467 among other staff members. Some cases dated back several weeks.

Monday's student count represented a decrease of 7,804 since last week when IDOH said 13,983 children tested positive for the virus.

The state updates its dashboard of COVID-19 statistics in schools each Monday.

Since the beginning of the school year, 120,749 students, 7,803 teachers and 11,016 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.