Several IPS middle, high schools to finish week with remote learning

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools announced Wednesday that multiple middle and high schools in the district will have remote learning on Thursday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 14.

"This decision has been made based on the number of staff absences, including COVID-19 isolation and quarantines at the middle and high school levels," the district wrote on its website. "Transitioning to remote learning also gives time for affected staff and students to meet the 5-day isolation and quarantine period before returning back to school."

The following schools are affected:

Middle Schools: Arlington Middle School, Harshman Middle School, Henry W. Longfellow Medical/STEM Middle School 28 and Northwest Middle School (including Newcomer)

High Schools: Arsenal Technical High School, Crispus Attucks High School, George Washington High School and Shortridge High School

IPS says the two days will be asynchronous instructional days for students and classwork will be uploaded to Schoology.

IPS will not have school on Monday, Jan. 17 due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Tuesday, Jan. 18 is a Professional Development Day; students will not be in class.

The district plans on returning to in-person learning on Wednesday, Jan. 19, and will update families on plans by Jan. 18.