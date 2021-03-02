Nearly 60% of Hoosiers who have received the COVID-19 vaccine are women

INDIANAPOLIS — Women are far outpacing men in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana.

The state surpassed 1 million people vaccinated this week, and female patients represent nearly 60% of those who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH lists demographic information on its COVID-19 webpage.

Additionally, Black residents represent 9.8% of Indiana's population, but only 4.5% of those who have received the vaccine. WRTV has reported on the efforts of both doctors and faith leaders in African American congregations to ease hesitancy of getting the vaccine.

"In the African American community, there is mistrust, there is concern and there is worry," Dr. Tronya Hawkins, an OBGYN with Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis, told WRTV's Amanda Starrantino. "Quite often they will confess or admit, they will like lower their glasses and look at me and say, 'Should we really be getting this vaccine?' A lot of the hesitancy comes from the mistrust of African Americans in the medical community."

ISDH statistics indicate white residents have received 87% of all vaccinations.

Currently, people age 55 and over, health care workers and first responders are eligible to receive the vaccine in Indiana.

People age 70-79 are the highest percentage of Hoosiers who have received the vaccine with 30.6% vaccinated.

Eligible residents can schedule an appointment at one of the more than 370 clinics around the state by going to ourshot.in.gov, calling 211 or contacting one of the state's Area Agencies on Aging. Nearly 70 libraries around the state can help Hoosiers schedule appointments.

On Tuesday, ISDH announced three mass vaccination sites will be located at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Notre Dame University and Ivy Tech Community College.

There have been 662,750 positive cases and 12,192 confirmed deaths in Indiana since the pandemic began. An additional 431 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

