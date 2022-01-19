Watch
U.S. Navy team to continue working at IU Health Methodist Hospital

Photo Provided/Spc. Raekwon Jenkins
INDIANAPOLIS -- U.S. Navy Lt. Stefanie Godsby, a registered nurse assigned to Medical Response Team-Indianapolis, and a registered nurse at the Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital, work side-by-side to help a patient at the hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, Dec. 22, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response.
Posted at 12:23 AM, Jan 19, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Staff and patients at IU Health Methodist Hospital will continue to get help from a U.S. Navy team for the next month.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, approved a 30 day extension of the 20 person team's deployment last week.

"As COVID-19 cases continue to increase and hospitalization of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients progress to all-time highs, Indiana University Health is pursuing and leveraging all available resources to support patient care and its team members," IU Health said in a statement to WRTV. "IU Health is grateful for this support in this effort to care for the people of Indiana."

The team is made of physicians, nurses and respiratory professionals who are working in medical units and the emergency department at the hospital. They arrived just before Christmas on Dec. 22.

On Tuesday, an IU Health spokesperson told WRTV there are 638 confirmed COVID-19 cases system-wide. At Methodist, the hospital is treating 177 people with the virus.

