'What is there to pray for?': Indiana chaplain speaks on COVID-19 in the ICU

INDIANAPOLIS — Rabbi Mike Harvey, a resident chaplain at IU Health, has gained attention for his tweets about what it's like inside the ICU.

He works at University Hospital and Riley Hospital for Children through his residency. On Saturday, he posted several tweets about his experiences.

"I've held my tongue a lot when it comes to #COVID19 and the emotional strain it puts on staff, but I feel like tonight is a good night to speak on it," he wrote.

He wrote the unit he works in is a unit where the "sickest of the sick" come and many ICU patients other hospitals in the state can't handle.

"So what is it like walking down the halls of the pods of the ICU," he wrote. "It's cold, it's dark, and it's quiet. Why? Because these folks are all intubated, hooked up to massive amounts of equipment, machines breathing for them, and feeding them through tubes. Heavy blankets cover their bodies, or machines so big cover them and you can't even see anything but their legs. Family isn't around much."

Harvey wrote healthcare workers and nurses are overworked and understaffed. Some in the ICU are covering two to three patients when it's typically less.

He said the "numbers don't lie" and hospitals are "swarmed with the unvaccinated."

"They tell us to try to pray. Can you imagine," he wrote. "Sitting in my PPE gear, my N-95 pinching my face, my face shield fogging up, my gloves tight on my hands, and the unvaccinated wife who made her husband refuse vaccination, asks me to pray for him as he lays dying."

"What is there to pray for? COVID is a cruel disease."

He wrote about a conversation with a nurse.

"A nurse walks by as I stand in the doorway of another patient. Their family has moved them to comfort care, DNR, there's nothing else to do. 'Was he vaccinated?' I ask. 'I've stopped asking,' she says, 'either answer makes me upset.' She's right."

You can read his full thread of tweets below.