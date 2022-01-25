How to get a free N95 mask at pharmacies and stores in Indianapolis, central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Free N95 masks are starting to become available at stores and pharmacies in Indianapolis and central Indiana.

Last week, the Biden administration announced it would make 400 million N95 masks from the government's Strategic National Stockpile available for free.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said properly fitted N95, KN95 and KF94 masks offer stronger protection than cloth masks against the COVID-19 omicron variant.

Here's how to get a free N95 mask at stores in Indianapolis and central Indiana.

Walgreens

A spokesperson for Walgreens said it will have three N95 masks available per customer and is expecting the masks to be available in select stores starting Friday. Participating stores will have signs out front with information on available masks.

Meijer

On Monday, Meijer said it received an estimated 3 million N95 masks and will be giving them to customers who need them as they enter stores.

"The N95 masks will be in boxes set on a table near the Meijer Greeter stand of the grocery entrance," a press release from Meijer read. "The Greeter, who will be wearing gloves, will place the N95 masks in piles of three for the customers to take."

Walmart

Walmart anticipates it will have N95 masks available at more than 5,100 Walmart and Sam's Club locations by the second week of February.

The masks will be available at the front of the stores. Each customer will be able to get three masks while supplies last.

WRTV has reached out to other stores, including Target, CVS Pharmacy, Kroger and Costco. This story will be updated.