Indiana reports 95 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,092 positive cases on Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 95 additional COVID-19 deaths and 3,092 more positive cases.

Since the pandemic began, 21,079 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Indiana and there have been 1,655,125 total positive cases.

A total of 832 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

IDOH reported 2,114 newly fully vaccinated people, bringing the total number of fully vaccinated people to 3,657,218.

An additional 24,442 COVID-19 tests have been administered, according to IDOH. A total of 18,519,639 tests for COVID-19 have been given since the pandemic began.

2,234 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, according to data from IDOH.

22.9% of ICU beds in the state are being used for COVID-19 patients and 57.8% of the ICU beds are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 19.9% of ICU beds are available.

7.0% of ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients and 16.6% of ventilators are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 76.5% of ventilators are available.

