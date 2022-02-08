Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndiana Coronavirus News

Actions

Indiana reports 95 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,092 positive cases on Tuesday

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV
Coronavirus in Indiana
coronavirus_in_indiana_new_blue.png
Posted at 12:50 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 12:50:25-05

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 95 additional COVID-19 deaths and 3,092 more positive cases.

Since the pandemic began, 21,079 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Indiana and there have been 1,655,125 total positive cases.

A total of 832 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

IDOH reported 2,114 newly fully vaccinated people, bringing the total number of fully vaccinated people to 3,657,218.

An additional 24,442 COVID-19 tests have been administered, according to IDOH. A total of 18,519,639 tests for COVID-19 have been given since the pandemic began.

2,234 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, according to data from IDOH.

22.9% of ICU beds in the state are being used for COVID-19 patients and 57.8% of the ICU beds are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 19.9% of ICU beds are available.

7.0% of ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients and 16.6% of ventilators are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 76.5% of ventilators are available.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

TOP STORIES: 15 juvenile suspects are facing adult murder charges in Marion County | If approved, proposed development could close long-time Indy restaurants | Former shipping containers turning into Indianapolis hotels | Mexico seizes 380,000 boxes of Kellogg's cereal | Here's why you shouldn't put the wipers up on your car when it snows

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!