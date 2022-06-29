INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) and Riley Children's Health are now offering the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine for children 6 months through 4 years of age.

Both locations are offering the vaccine by appointment only.

MORE: COVID-19 vaccine info for all Hoosiers from the Indiana Department of Health

The MCPHD is offering the vaccine at its district health offices and ACTION Health Center. Appointments can be made by calling the locations directly or calling MCPHD’s Immunization Program at 317-221-2122.

“While some parents are ready to get their children vaccinated, others might still have questions. I encourage parents and caregivers to talk to their health professionals to learn more about the benefits and the importance of getting them vaccinated," said. Dr. Virginia Caine, director and chief medical officer of the MCPHD.

PREVIOUS: 'It's safe. It's effective': Local pediatricians on COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5 | Q&A: Riley Hospital doctor explains new vaccine approval for young kids | FDA panel says Pfizer, Moderna's COVID-19 shots for tots safe and effective

Riley Children's Health is offering the Moderna vaccine on some weeknights and Saturdays. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 211.

The vaccine will be given at the following locations during these times:

Riley Physicians at IU Health West Riley Physicians at IU Health North Riley Physicians at East Washington Riley Physicians at Methodist Medical Plaza South Riley Physicians at Georgetown 1111 N. Ronald Reagan Pkwy, Avon, IN 46123 Suite C1600 11725 N. Illinois St., Carmel, IN 46032 Suite 250 9650 East Washington St, Indianapolis 46229 Suite 245 8820 S. Meridian St., Indianapolis 46217 Suite 125 4880 Century Plaza Rd., Indianapolis 46254 Suite 250 Mon. & Thurs. 5:00pm-8:20pm Saturdays 8:00am-11:20am Tues. & Wed. 5:00pm-8:20pm Saturdays 8:00am-11:20am Tues & Fri. 5:00pm-8:20pm Saturdays 8:00am-11:20am Wed. & Thurs. 5:00pm-8:20pm Saturdays 8:00am-11:20am Tues. & Fri. 5:00pm-8:20pm Saturdays 8:00am-11:20am

RELATED: Sesame Street's Elmo gets COVID vaccine in PSA

The state shared this map of vaccine sites across Indiana.