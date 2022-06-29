INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) and Riley Children's Health are now offering the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine for children 6 months through 4 years of age.
Both locations are offering the vaccine by appointment only.
The MCPHD is offering the vaccine at its district health offices and ACTION Health Center. Appointments can be made by calling the locations directly or calling MCPHD’s Immunization Program at 317-221-2122.
“While some parents are ready to get their children vaccinated, others might still have questions. I encourage parents and caregivers to talk to their health professionals to learn more about the benefits and the importance of getting them vaccinated," said. Dr. Virginia Caine, director and chief medical officer of the MCPHD.
Riley Children's Health is offering the Moderna vaccine on some weeknights and Saturdays. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 211.
The vaccine will be given at the following locations during these times:
Riley Physicians at IU Health West
Riley Physicians at IU Health North
Riley Physicians at East Washington
Riley Physicians at Methodist Medical Plaza South
Riley Physicians at Georgetown
1111 N. Ronald Reagan Pkwy, Avon, IN 46123
Suite C1600
11725 N. Illinois St., Carmel, IN 46032
Suite 250
9650 East Washington St, Indianapolis 46229
Suite 245
8820 S. Meridian St., Indianapolis 46217
Suite 125
4880 Century Plaza Rd., Indianapolis 46254
Suite 250
Mon. & Thurs. 5:00pm-8:20pm
Saturdays
8:00am-11:20am
Tues. & Wed. 5:00pm-8:20pm
Saturdays
8:00am-11:20am
Tues & Fri.
5:00pm-8:20pm
Saturdays
8:00am-11:20am
Wed. & Thurs. 5:00pm-8:20pm
Saturdays
8:00am-11:20am
Tues. & Fri.
5:00pm-8:20pm
Saturdays
8:00am-11:20am
