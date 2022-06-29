Watch Now
MCPHD, Riley Children's Health now offering COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as 6 months

A clinical trial is now underway involving the Moderna COVID vaccine and more than 6,700 kids.
Photo courtesy: Greg Marsh
Posted at 12:29 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 12:29:07-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) and Riley Children's Health are now offering the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine for children 6 months through 4 years of age.

Both locations are offering the vaccine by appointment only.

The MCPHD is offering the vaccine at its district health offices and ACTION Health Center. Appointments can be made by calling the locations directly or calling MCPHD’s Immunization Program at 317-221-2122.

“While some parents are ready to get their children vaccinated, others might still have questions. I encourage parents and caregivers to talk to their health professionals to learn more about the benefits and the importance of getting them vaccinated," said. Dr. Virginia Caine, director and chief medical officer of the MCPHD.

Riley Children's Health is offering the Moderna vaccine on some weeknights and Saturdays. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 211.

The vaccine will be given at the following locations during these times:

Riley Physicians at IU Health West

Riley Physicians at IU Health North

Riley Physicians at East Washington

Riley Physicians at Methodist Medical Plaza South

Riley Physicians at Georgetown

1111 N. Ronald Reagan Pkwy, Avon, IN 46123

Suite C1600

11725 N. Illinois St., Carmel, IN 46032

Suite 250

9650 East Washington St, Indianapolis 46229

Suite 245

8820 S. Meridian St., Indianapolis 46217

Suite 125

4880 Century Plaza Rd., Indianapolis 46254

Suite 250

Mon. & Thurs. 5:00pm-8:20pm

Saturdays

8:00am-11:20am

Tues. & Wed. 5:00pm-8:20pm

Saturdays

8:00am-11:20am

Tues & Fri.

5:00pm-8:20pm

Saturdays

8:00am-11:20am

Wed. & Thurs. 5:00pm-8:20pm

Saturdays

8:00am-11:20am

Tues. & Fri.

5:00pm-8:20pm

Saturdays

8:00am-11:20am

The state shared this map of vaccine sites across Indiana.

