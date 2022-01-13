Watch
Witham Hospital COVID-19 testing clinic closed in Boone County

Posted at 10:26 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 22:28:40-05

BOONE COUNTY — As of Wednesday, Jan. 12, the COVID-19 testing site at Witham Hospital is closed.

"Due to the proposed increase of exposure of illness in Witham’s facility, Witham believes their location is not appropriate for the Boone County Health Department’s testing site," the Boone County Health Department wrote in a Facebook statement.

The Department says it is looking for a new testing location and hopes to have it open on Monday, Jan. 24.

In comments, the Department said the Fairgrounds would be an ideal location for the new site, but they haven't been able to secure a building yet.

"If you would like to voice your support of moving the testing clinic to the Boone County Fairgrounds, we highly encourage you to reach out to the Fairgrounds and their Board," one comment read.

Hoosiers can click here to learn where other test sites are.

WRTV reached out to the Boone County Health Department Wednesday and is waiting on a response.

