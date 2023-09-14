Could the Delphi murder trial be televised? Defendant Richard Allen wants the judge to allow cameras in court

DELPHI — Attorneys for the man accused of killing two Delphi teens are asking a judge to allow cameras in court for all future proceedings — including his murder trial.

"The public's thirst for information in this case offers up an opportunity for transparency and the education of the public," Richard M. Allen's attorneys wrote in a motion filed Wednesday.

Allen is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14. The girls' bodies were found on Valentine's Day 2017 off a trail near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

In the motion, Allen's lawyers Bradley Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin argue that allowing cameras will ensure fairness, reduce the risk of unpredictable witness behavior and boost the public's trust in the judicial system.

"The justice system and the general public will benefit from a public broadcast of the pre-trial proceedings at any trial that may occur in this cause." the lawyers wrote

On May 1, the Indiana Supreme Court lifted a long-standing ban on cameras in court. Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush has been a strong proponent of allowing cameras in Indiana courtrooms.

"We have 2.8 million cases pending in Indiana courts right now and those cases involve every facet of Hoosier life," Rush told WRTV in a story published in April. "For people to trust the courts, I think they need to know what's going on in the courtrooms."

Allen's murder trial is set to begin in January and promises to be the highest profile trial Indiana has seen in at least a decade.

If Special Judge Frances Gull agrees with Allen and allows cameras, his could be one of the first trials in Indiana to be viewed by millions worldwide under the new rule.