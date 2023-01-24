Judge picks Allen County for jury selection in Delphi murders trial

DELPHI — Days removed from the defense and prosecution agreeing to select jurors from either St. Joseph or Allen county for the Delphi murders trial of Richard Allen, special judge Fran Gull has issued an order selecting between the two.

Gull's order states that jurors will be selected from Allen County. The county seat of Allen County is Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne is roughly 100 miles from Delphi, where the trial will take place.

During a January hearing, Gull denied the defense's request to move the trial out of Carroll County. However, she added the caveat that jurors should be selected from outside of Carroll County.

Richard Allen is charged with murder stemming from the deaths of Libby German and Abby Williams.

Read the entire order below: