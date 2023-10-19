Richard Allen returns to court in Delphi Murders Trial

FORT WAYNE — Richard Allen, the man charged with murder in the 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi, returns to court today.

Allen's defense team and the prosecution are scheduled to appear at the Allen County Courthouse for status hearing with special judge Fran Gull. This is the first hearing to be held outside of the Carroll County Courthouse.

Gull called the hearing late last week to discuss multiple things, including the upcoming Oct. 31 hearing and "other matters which have recently arisen."

Among the recent filings, was a motion by the defense to immediately transfer Richard Allen from the Westville Correctional Facility.

For the first time, cameras are being allowed inside the courtroom for a Delphi Murders hearing.

The feed is on a 30 minute time delay, per the court's rules. Watch the full hearing above beginning at approximately 2:30 p.m.