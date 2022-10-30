'The girls need to be at peace': Delphi community reacts to news of murder arrest

DELPHI — For more than five years, the Delphi community has waited and hoped for answers after two young girls were killed.

On Friday, sources told WRTV an arrest has been made in the investigation into the 2017 murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

"I hope and pray this is the final thing. We need to rest, the girls need to be in peace and the families," Mary Louise Blue, a Delphi resident, said.

Blue and her daughter, Mary Anne Blue, say the whole community of around 3,000 people has been affected by the deaths of Abby and Libby.

"People need to feel safe in this community again. You feel as a mother, it's scary to let your kids go out on your own and that's why you live in a place like this," Mary Anne said.

Since their death, the community has organized several events and even built a memorial park to remember the Delphi Daughters.

"You would think that when you catch this person who did this horrible crime that you would have a sense of relief and really ... maybe some joy or satisfaction but we don't have that satisfaction or joy," Mary Anne said.

"It's just not something you get over real soon and I don't know if we'll ever get over it," Mary Louise said.

Indiana State Police plans to provide an update on Monday. The announcement will take place at 10 a.m. at Delphi United Methodist Church located at 1796 North US-421.

WRTV will carry the announcement live on air, on wrtv.com, the WRTV YouTube page, the WRTV Facebook page and the WRTV Twitter account.