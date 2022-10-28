Arrest made in Delphi murder investigation, sources say

DELPHI — An arrest has been made in the investigation into the 2017 murders of teenage girls Abby Williams and Libby German, sources tell WRTV.

The Indiana State Police plans to provide an update Monday on its investigation. The name of the arrestee has not been confirmed.

The announcement will take place at 10 a.m. at Delphi United Methodist Church located at 1796 North US-421.

The February 2017 killings of Williams, 13, and German, 14, in Delphi has drawn international attention.

The girls' bodies were found on the property of then-77-year-old Ronald Logan, who is dead. New details indicate Logan asked a relative to lie about his whereabouts on the day of the murders.

Indiana State Police previously said that it was expanding its search for "anthony_shots" profiles, which was used from 2016 to 2017 on social media applications in connection with the murders.

Kegan Kline, a man who police say was using an Instagram and Snapchat account with that username, was arrested in August 2020.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Kline was interviewed by a state police investigator and an FBI special agent after an investigation found he was using an Instagram and Snapchat account with the username "anthony_shots."

Kline is scheduled to appear before a jury in January 2023.