Central Indiana students earning college credit while in high school

WRTV Photo/Rafael Sanchez
Students at GEO Next Generation High School are taking college classes through Ivy Tech
Posted at 12:16 PM, Sep 08, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Before midday, some students at GEO Next Generation High School are on their way to college.

"Because of this I can save a lot of money, to get a head start on everybody," student Angel Gomez said.

At GEO, students can take electives and courses at Ivy Tech Community College. By their senior year, students can graduate with a high school diploma and a college associate's degree.

Student Clinton Simmons is taking classes in economics, political science and philosophy. His goal is to get a master's degree in social work.

Last year, GEO spent more than $100,000 on college courses. This year, the budget is bigger and more students are taking advantage of the program.

The school's efforts led to an award at this year's Indiana Black Expo corporate luncheon.

Several other school districts offer programs to help high schoolers earn college credit. Check with your school to see what is available both in the building and online.

Some schools cover the cost, or there may be a fee that is cheaper than college pricing.

