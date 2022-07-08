Indiana Department of Education offering grants aimed at teacher retention

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education has received a $5 million grant aimed at retaining teachers.

The "Attract, Prepare, Retain" Grant aims to help schools "strengthen, expand, and diversify the educator pipeline," according to a grant summary.

Eligible applicants for grant money include pre-K-12 schools, nonprofit organizations, education service centers or higher education institutions.

Applications are open now through August 5 at 11:59 p.m. Recipients are expected to be notified by the end of August.

Grant recipient must obligate all funds by September 30, 2024.

For questions, applicants can email eel@doe.in.gov.