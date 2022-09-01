Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesEducation

Actions

Indiana schools getting record amount of funding for school safety

school
Elizabeth Ruiz
school
Posted at 4:29 PM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 16:30:59-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly $23 million in funding for school safety is being distributed to 425 schools across Indiana.

According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Indiana was able to fully fund all top priority, eligible requests from all schools that applied. The Secured School Safety Grant (SSSG) will also cover all eligible requests for additional training for School Resource Officers (SRO) and staff.

The allocation of funds for FY23 includes more than $15.5 million for SRO and LEO personnel costs, $6.4 million for equipment and technology and over $834,000 for support service programs for students and parents.

The SSSG issues matching grants for eligible items and then schools match those funds at a certain level, either 25 percent, 50 percent or 100 percent. The match requirement is based on average daily membership of the school district, the total amount of the project or what the request covers.

WRTV INVESTIGATES: Schools use metal detector wands sparingly three years after state issued them

To see if your school district received money and how much was given, click here.

TOP STORIES: Video: Police body cam captures 'zombie deer' encounter in Cincinnati, more spotted through Tri-State | 16-year-old Whiteland HS student killed in Greenwood shooting that prompted school lockdowns | Greenwood man signs agreement to avoid prosecution in 'scary' hotel encounter | IMPD's Mounted Police Unit to leave property by December | Four Indiana State University football players among those killed, injured in crash

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE