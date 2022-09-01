Indiana schools getting record amount of funding for school safety

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly $23 million in funding for school safety is being distributed to 425 schools across Indiana.

According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Indiana was able to fully fund all top priority, eligible requests from all schools that applied. The Secured School Safety Grant (SSSG) will also cover all eligible requests for additional training for School Resource Officers (SRO) and staff.

The allocation of funds for FY23 includes more than $15.5 million for SRO and LEO personnel costs, $6.4 million for equipment and technology and over $834,000 for support service programs for students and parents.

The SSSG issues matching grants for eligible items and then schools match those funds at a certain level, either 25 percent, 50 percent or 100 percent. The match requirement is based on average daily membership of the school district, the total amount of the project or what the request covers.

To see if your school district received money and how much was given, click here.