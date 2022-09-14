IPS graduate is hopeful plans to close schools will help students, community in the long-run

INDIANAPOLIS — Tracy Boyd is a proud IPS alum.

"Class of 1985, Arlington Golden Knight!"

37 years after graduating, Boyd attended the 2022 IPS State of The District speech, at her alma mater, hopeful the district will give students the experience she had at Arlington High School which is now Arlington Middle School.

"When I attended this school, I felt like it was an extension of my family," Boyd said. "The teachers knew us by name and it was just a culture that I think is missing, so I hope that's in the plan."

Boyd says administrators like Mr. Fred Jones helped created that family-like culture, encouraging them to pursue their dreams and believe in themselves. That's why she is still invested in IPS.

Although she isn't an IPS parent, Boyd feels this is an issue everyone should care about.

"I think it's important, particularly important for our poor children, Black and Brown children, to receive a quality education," Boyd said.

Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson laid out a plan that will fundamentally change the district, giving students in all zip codes access to quality education while keeping the district out of the red. Seven schools will be closed. That worries Boyd because she's seen it happen before.

"I think that Broad Ripple was a fantastic public school and it's a waste of space in my opinion, so I was also impressed that she said there would be reuse," Boyd said.

She hopes the closed schools will continue to serve the communities by being outreach centers offering community services in the underserved neighborhoods where the empty schools will be. As for what happens next Boyd hopes people decide to attend to go to the public meetings.

"I hope that people become engaged because a lot of times, I think what happens is after something happens we shout to the hill."