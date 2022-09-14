Parents, guardians are split on thoughts of IPS "Rebuilding Stronger" plan

INDIANAPOLIS — "Rebuilding Stronger" is the latest plan from the head of Indiana Public Schools.

The proposed plan calls for a restructuring of the district.

It could impact everyone, and not everyone is welcoming the proposal with open arms.

Seven schools are on the shortlist to close

Francis Bellamy Pre-K Center and Step Ahead Program

George Buck School 94

Floro Torrence School 83

Raymond Brandes School 65

Francis Parker School 56

CFI 2 - Benjamin Harrison facility

Paul Miller School 114

The district's reasoning includes low or declining enrollment and buildings not being used.

"I don't like it," Robin King said.

She has great-grandkids that go to Francis Parker School 56, her kids and herself went there too.

"I guess they have to do what they have to do, but I don't like it just the same," King said.

The plan calls for sixth, seventh and eighth grades to break away from elementary school and have their own dedicated facilities.

Elementary ages students will also have access to arts, dual language programs and many other programs.

"It's very important to me because I think we need to have equal opportunities for the children in the whole city," Heather Jernigan said.

Jernigan is also a parent in the district.

"I think it's a great thing, it's going to be good for the equity in the community," Jernigan said.

The district is hoping to ease the mixed emotions parents have by addressing them during sessions starting this month.

The board is set to vote on the plan in November.

The entire "Rebuilding Stronger" plan is available, here.