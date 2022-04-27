Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesEducation

Actions

Purdue, Duke Energy exploring small nuclear plant for campus

purdue.jpg
Courtesy of Purdue University
Purdue University campus.
purdue.jpg
Posted at 6:23 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 18:23:47-04

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University and Duke Energy say they plan to jointly explore the feasibility of using advanced nuclear energy to meet the campus’s long-term energy needs and reduce its carbon footprint.

Purdue and Duke said Wednesday they intend to study power produced through small modular reactors, or SMRs, which are significantly smaller than traditional nuclear power plants.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels says, “No other option holds as much potential to provide reliable, adequate electric power with zero carbon emissions.”

However, nuclear power plants use large amounts of water for steam production and cooling. They also produce spent uranium fuel.

Purdue provided no time line on when its first SMR might arrive on campus.

TOP STORIES: Kroger Fuel Points change is confusing, frustrating customers | Three people found dead after shooting at apartment complex on Indianapolis' northwest side | Park Tudor student attacked: What his mother wants to see done in response | Purdue freshman goes from the pool to the Oscars | Britney Spears announces she is pregnant

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!