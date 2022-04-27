Purdue, Duke Energy exploring small nuclear plant for campus

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University and Duke Energy say they plan to jointly explore the feasibility of using advanced nuclear energy to meet the campus’s long-term energy needs and reduce its carbon footprint.

Purdue and Duke said Wednesday they intend to study power produced through small modular reactors, or SMRs, which are significantly smaller than traditional nuclear power plants.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels says, “No other option holds as much potential to provide reliable, adequate electric power with zero carbon emissions.”

However, nuclear power plants use large amounts of water for steam production and cooling. They also produce spent uranium fuel.

Purdue provided no time line on when its first SMR might arrive on campus.