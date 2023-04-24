Special needs student wins Prom King at Tipton County HS

TIPTON Co. — On Saturday, Tipton High School students voted for who they thought deserved to be crowned Prom King at this year's prom, and they chose a special needs student who won over their hearts.

When they crowned senior, Shaun Jones of Tipton as king, the crowd erupted in applause and approval.

"He was surprised, he was smiling and very happy," his twin sister, Cheyenne Jones said.

Shaun's mother, Charlene, got a call from his date and Cheyenne's best friend Kate Middleton.

Provided by family Prom King Shaun Jones with his date Kate Middleton

"Shaun just got nominated for court," Middleton said.

Moments later, she broke the news, "Shaun just got Prom King."

Charlene said she heard the crowd break out into the loudest cheers ever and she started to cry.

Provided by family Shaun Jones with his twin sister Cheyenne Jones

Shaun was diagnosed with autism when he was three-years-old. His mother said the community has embraced him since the beginning.

"He loves people and loves talking to people," Charlene said. "Through school he communicates and gives everyone fist bumps, he genuinely loves all his friends at Tipton High and the community."

His sister says he's very popular at school and often people approach her to talk about how awesome he is.

"Everyone loves him," Cheyenne said.

Provided by family

In his spare time, you'll find Shaun working at the local grocery store, Needlers, or riding his three wheel bike around town.

Shaun is a huge Star Wars fan. He tells WRTV that he loves the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda. His boutonniere was even Star Wars themed.

Provided by family

When asked about winning Prom King, Shaun says it made him very happy. He wore his sash and crown to school and was congratulated by everyone from students, staff and even middle school students.

Shaun said his favorite part about prom was dancing his heart out while his classmates cheered him on.

Shaun is also very proud of his twin sister who is in the Band Color Guard and will march in the 500 festival this May.

