Closure Systems International to expand, add 50 jobs in Crawfordsville

CRAWFORDSVILLE — Closure Systems International plans to hire 50 new employees as part of a $25 million expansion of its Crawfordsville facility.

The company announced Monday that it will construct an additional 200,000 square foot facility and add new manufacturing equipment at the Crawfordsville Commerce Park.

“The expansion of our Crawfordsville facility is an important milestone to support the growth of the company’s closure business,” CSI president and CEO Floyd Needham said in a written statement. “We are excited to increase our footprint in Crawfordsville, where we have maintained a strong presence for many decades.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered CSI up to $1.3 million in incentive-based tax credits based on the company’s plans to create up to 50 jobs in Crawfordsville and up to 10 in Indianapolis.

The company will be eligible to claim the tax credits once Hoosiers are hired.

CSI will seek a tax abatement incentive from the City of Crawfordsville for the facility and equipment investments. Construction on the site will begin this spring, pending city approval.