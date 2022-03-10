Hendricks County helps Hoosiers find their career

Watch
DANVILLE — Hendricks College Network will host its annual Hendricks County College & Career Fair and Apprenticeship & Trades Fair on Thursday.

The event will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Hendricks County 4-H Fairgrounds & Conference Complex.

This event is so big that it will be separated into two areas. The College & Career Fair will take place in the Expo Hall, while the Apprenticeship & Trades Fair will be inside the Auditorium.

Brandy Wethington Perrill is the executive director of Hendricks College Network.

"We have decided to take a chance on providing both fairs at the fairgrounds in hopes that students and families will see the vast possibilities whether they make time to attend just one or both,” she said.

She also told WRTV that it is a fair where people can get their hands on tools they would use every day and get an idea of what their job would look like.

With both events at the same complex, the community will have the opportunity to visit with more than125 education and training providers as well as employers offering training.

For additional information follow Hendricks College Network on Facebook and Twitter or visit HendricksCollegeNetwork.org.

