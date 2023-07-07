Indianapolis International Airport to host TSA hiring event next Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Transportation Security Administration will be hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, July 12 for individuals interested in applying for a job as a Transportation Security Officer at Indianapolis International Airport (IND).

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the TSA Offices, located at 8303 W. Southern Ave., Indianapolis. For more information, visit: https://jobs.tsa.gov/events/07-12/indianapolis-tso-recruiting-event [jobs.tsa.gov].

Those attending will receive information about TSO positions and have the opportunity to complete multiple steps of the hiring process. The event includes a presentation about the TSO role, application assistance, and scheduling of computer-based testing for job seekers. Participants will also be able to complete all, or part of these processes, which will significantly reduce the time required to get on board with TSA.

As part of the presentation sessions during the event, TSA will provide an overview of working for the federal government and discuss benefits, which include paid leave, health care plans, 401k coverage and more.

Starting pay at IND is $21.66 per hour. TSA is offering a sign-on bonus of up to $2,000 to eligible new hires – $1,000 after onboarding and an additional $1,000 after one year of service, with service agreement. This initiative applies to TSO new hires that onboard through Sept. 30, 2023. TSA has recently implemented a new pay scale for all employees, and officers can expect to earn more than $58,000 annually after two years of service.

Candidates are required to have two valid forms of state or federal identification.

TSA seeks those who want to take the initial step into a rewarding federal career and support TSA’s critical mission of protecting our nation’s transportation systems. For more information, visit https://jobs.tsa.gov/ [jobs.tsa.gov].