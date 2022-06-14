Job and resource fair created to help those released from incarceration

INDIANAPOLIS — By working together, UNITE INDY, Indiana Department of Corrections Parole, Marion County Community Corrections, and Marion County Probation have given Hoosiers on parole, probation, under supervision with community corrections, or those who have a past felony conviction a second chance.

The Second Chance Job and Resource Fair is an opportunity to network with employers and find local services and resources. The event will be on June 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Martin University.

According to IDOC Parole, employment is closely tied with the success of individuals after their release. IDOC Parole is committed to helping support the success rates of those who were once incarcerated.

The event is open to the public and will provide free haircuts by Kenny's Barbershop. Alongside this, vision dental, and hospice referral assistance, and free legal assistance will be provided on-site.

For more information, visit their website.

