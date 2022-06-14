Job and resource fair created to help those released from incarceration

INDIANAPOLIS — By working together, UNITE INDY, Indiana Department of Corrections Parole, Marion County Community Corrections, and Marion County Probation have given Hoosiers on parole, probation, under supervision with community corrections, or those who have a past felony conviction a second chance.
The Second Chance Job and Resource Fair is an opportunity to network with employers and find local services and resources. The event will be on June 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Martin University.
According to IDOC Parole, employment is closely tied with the success of individuals after their release. IDOC Parole is committed to helping support the success rates of those who were once incarcerated.
The event is open to the public and will provide free haircuts by Kenny's Barbershop. Alongside this, vision dental, and hospice referral assistance, and free legal assistance will be provided on-site.
For more information, visit their website.
Training Programs:
- Build Yourself Construction Training
- Conexus/Catapult Indiana Manufacturing Training
- Indiana Plan Construction PreApprentice Program
Employers:
- Ed Martin Automotive Group
- Estes Express Lines, Inc.
- Fastenal
- FedEx Freight, Inc
- Finish Line Distribution Center
- Indianapolis Animal Care Services
- INDOT Indiana Dept of Transportation
- Ken's Foods
- Mailbox Solutions
- Metro Diner
- Morales Group, Inc.
- ProLogistix
- Rain-Flow Systems, LLC
- Ray and Mascari Inc
- Ray's Trash
- RecycleForce
- Richard Warren Fence
- The Xcel Group
- United States Cold Storage
- Volumod LLC
- WellTrans/PME
Resource Providers
- Anthem Medicaid
- AWE (Achieve, Win, Enhance) Center
- CareSource
- Chiro 1st Chiropractic
- City of Indianapolis Office of Public Health & Safety
- Community Action of Greater Indianapolis
- Consulate of Mexico in Indianapolis
- Covering Kids and Families/Health and Hospital Co./Marion County Health Dept
- Dress for Success Indianapolis
- Fifth Third Bank
- FSSA Vocational Rehabilitation
- Gennesaret Free Clinics
- Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Inc.
- Goodwill New Beginnings
- HCRV/VJO Veteran Health Indiana
- Indianapolis Legal Aid Society
- Indy Public Safety Foundation
- Ivy Tech Community College
- Marion County Health Department
- Martin University
- Minority Health Coalition of Marion County
- Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic - Expungement Only
- PACE, Inc.
- Shalom Health Care Center
- Single Parent Connection Inc.
- VOICES Corp