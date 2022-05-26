McLaren Racing building facility in Whitestown, adding 175 jobs

WHITESTOWN — McLaren Racing is upping its commitment to Indianapolis and to North American auto racing.

The organization announced plans to build a state-of-the-art and environmentally friendly IndyCar facility in Whitestown. The facility will create up to 175 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2025.

"Indiana's reputation as a leader in motorsports continues to gain speed with companies like McLaren Racing choosing to invest in our state," Governor Eric J. Holcomb said. "When Sec. Chambers and I met with Zak Brown during our recent trip to Europe, we were overly impressed that sustainability and adaptability have been the keys to their success. This aligns perfectly with what we are building here in Indiana.”

Currently, Arrow McLaren SP fields two full-time entries in the IndyCar Series with drivers Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist.

Headquartered in Woking, U.K., the company plans to invest over $25 million to build a more than 97,000-square-foot facility that will combine modern office space with technical areas, workshop space, logistics and transport areas, as well as a dedicated space for the team to practice pit stops.

The new facility will allow Arrow McLaren SP to run three full-time entries in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in 2023, with plans to expand the team in the future, according to a release from the company. ‘

“I am delighted to be able to confirm this news today as part of our long-term strategy for Arrow McLaren SP is to relocate the team to a new facility fit for the future,” Zak Brown, McLaren Racing CEO said. “This is both a clear sign of our commitment to IndyCar and also to the community of Whitestown, the city of Indianapolis, and the state of Indiana, which has been the home of IndyCar since the sport began.”