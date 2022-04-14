Medxcel hosting four local job fairs

INDIANAPOLIS — Medxcel, a provider of healthcare facilities services in the United States, will host four job fairs in Indianapolis beginning April 20.
The company is looking to add people to fill urgently needed landscaping positions in their central Indiana facilities.
The fairs will last from 2-6 p.m. on April 20, May 4, May 18 and June 1 at 2150 Covey Lane in Indianapolis.
The company is offering up to $1,500 in sign-on bonuses with a benefits package that includes:
- Full-time, year-round work
- Medical, dental and vision care coverage
- Competitive compensation
- Company-paid life insurance
- Tuition assistance
- 27 days of PTO yearly
- 8 paid holidays
Walk-ins are welcome at the job fairs.
