Pendleton Correctional Facility hosting career fair

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Correctional Facility will be hosting a career fair for the position of Correctional Officer.

Starting pay for corrections is $19 an hour, $19.50 after six months, and $20 after one year.

Job benefits include tuition reimbursement, state pension, life insurance, vision insurance, and dental insurance.

The fair will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m and be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Pendleton Correctional Facility Training Center. This is located at 4490 W. Reformatory Rd., Pendleton, IN.