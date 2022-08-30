Pendleton Correctional Facility hosting career fair

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Correctional Facility will be hosting a career fair for the position of Correctional Officer.
Starting pay for corrections is $19 an hour, $19.50 after six months, and $20 after one year.
Job benefits include tuition reimbursement, state pension, life insurance, vision insurance, and dental insurance.
The fair will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m and be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Pendleton Correctional Facility Training Center. This is located at 4490 W. Reformatory Rd., Pendleton, IN.
TOP STORIES: Video: Police body cam captures 'zombie deer' encounter in Cincinnati, more spotted through Tri-State | 16-year-old Whiteland HS student killed in Greenwood shooting that prompted school lockdowns | Greenwood man signs agreement to avoid prosecution in 'scary' hotel encounter | IMPD's Mounted Police Unit to leave property by December | Four Indiana State University football players among those killed, injured in crash