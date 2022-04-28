Indianapolis man dies following crash with deputy in Spencer County: ISP

SPENCER COUNTY — An Indianapolis man died Thursday morning when his vehicle drove into oncoming traffic and struck a Spencer County deputy's vehicle.

According to police, Phillip Brown Jr., 61, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Spencer County deputy was transported to Owensboro Hospital for treatment and then flown to a Louisville Hospital for further treatment. The deputy’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to Indiana State Police.

Police reported to the scene shortly after 5 a.m. near SR 66 and Old Lamar Highway in Spencer County for a two-vehicle crash.

According to ISP, Brown’s Honda SUV was traveling eastbound on SR66 when it left the roadway, overcorrected and traveled into oncoming traffic.

The collision occurred in the westbound lane of SR 66.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash, according to police.