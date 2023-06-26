1 dead, 1 hospitalized following severe storms in southern Indiana

MARTIN COUNTY — A man is dead, and a woman is in the hospital after severe storms swept through southern Indiana Sunday evening.

Monty Wolf, with Martin County Emergency Management, confirmed that a home was hit by a tornado in Martin County, which is about 105 miles south of Indianapolis.

According to Wolf, the man inside the home was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s wife was taken to a hospital in Evansville due to the injuries she sustained in the storm. Her condition is unknown.

No further details were provided.