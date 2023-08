MARTINSVILLE — A man has died in a single vehicle crash in Martinsville on Saturday.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, Washington Township Fire Department and Morgan County EMS responded to the 3800 block of Blue Bluff Road on reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Zachariah Glenn Savage, 30, of Spencer, was driving the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Information on the events leading up to the crash has not yet been provided.

This is a developing story.