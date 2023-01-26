Watch Now
4 local restaurants honored by Yelp as top locations in U.S. and Canada

2 top overall restaurants, 2 pizza places listed
Posted at 2:25 PM, Jan 26, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Four local restaurants have been honored by being listed among the best in the United States and Canada.

On the Yelp list of "Top 100 US Restaurant 2023", Vida and Livery, both in Indianapolis made the list.

Vida, located at 601 E. New York Street, in downtown Indy is said to "embody a modern expression of culinary techniques with a worldly influence, set in a relaxed ambiance".

Vida ranked No. 37 on the Top 100 list.

Livery, located at 720 N. College Ave., just off of Mass Ave in downtown Indy, is said to "bring Latin flair and flavors to Indianapolis dining, in a restored 1890's building that once stabled horses."

Livery ranked No. 91 on the overall list.

Two local pizza spots have also earned the honor of being named among the "Top pizza spots in the U.S. and Canada".

I Tre Mori, in Fishers, comes in ranked No. 45. Futuro, located just east of downtown Indianapolis came in ranked No. 59.

