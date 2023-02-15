AES shares information on payment assistant resources as winter power bills rise

INDIANAPOLIS — For weeks, WRTV has been hearing from AES Indiana customers who say their bills have greatly increased. In some cases, they've doubled or tripled.

"This can not be right," Lisa Peck told WRTV after receiving a $907.65 bill. "I am like, 'how are we going to pay this crazy.'"

AES says the prices for natural gas and coal have increased over the past year, and that along with cold temperatures and fuel adjustment charges have raised rates.

“Our customers are understandably shocked by the high market prices that are suddenly impacting their bills, especially during a time when they are experiencing other inflationary prices which cause additional financial strain,” said Brandi Davis-Handy, Chief Customer Officer, AES Indiana

AES offers the following payment options and programs:

Budget Billing allows customers to pay the same amount for 11 months and then settle the difference on the 12th month.

allows customers to pay the same amount for 11 months and then settle the difference on the 12th month. Payment Extensions can be requested online at AESIndiana.com or by calling the automated system at 317.261.8222

can be requested online at AESIndiana.com or by calling the automated system at 317.261.8222 Preferred Bill Date is offered for AES Indiana customers who want a due date that best matches their paydays.

AES says they do offer one free meter reading if you think you got a false reading through their smart meters.

AES also shared tips for customers to help them become more energy efficient and try and cut down on their bills during each part of the year.

State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Those that fall within 60 percent of state median income should visit their local community action agency to sign up for the EAP. To apply for the EAP, customers should call 1-800-872-0371 to locate their nearest community action agency. For more information and to apply online, click here.

The Marion County Energy Assistance Program application process is currently open for low-income households to maintain utility services during the winter heating season. This 2022-2023 program will include assistance with electric, heating, and water (when funding is available).

United Way of Central Indiana's Winter Assistance Fund helps ensure hardworking families who need energy assistance the most can afford the increased costs of utility bills during the coldest winter months.

The program, which runs from November through May, is targeted to help Indianapolis residents who struggle to afford increased utility costs but don’t qualify for the government’s Low-Income Energy Assistance Program

Marion County residents can also call 2-1-1 if they are not sure of what/if they qualify for any kind of assistance during the winter months.

For information on energy assistance from other utility companies, click here.